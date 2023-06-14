Erdogan Doubts Turkish Opposition Will Support Amendments to Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he was "not very optimistic" about the possibility that the opposition would support amendments to the country's constitution.

"As for the answer to the question, whether the opposition will say 'yes' to the issues requiring constitutional amendments, unfortunately, we are not very optimistic," Erdogan told journalists.

Erdogan has twice put to a referendum the issue of possible amendments to the Turkish constitution.

In 2017, the referendum decided to extend the powers of the Turkish president, making Turkey a presidential republic instead of a parliamentary one it used to be. Erdogan has argued on multiple occasions that Turkey needs a new constitution, in order to develop further, as the current one, adopted in 1982, is outdated. The Turkish leader has called on all political forces of the country to actively participate in the development of a draft new constitution.