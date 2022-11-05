UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Dubs Revival Of Grain Deal 'Diplomatic Success'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Erdogan Dubs Revival of Grain Deal 'Diplomatic Success'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saturday the resumption of the grain deal a diplomatic success, noting Ankara's balanced approach to all parties to the initiative.

On November 29, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. On Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN. Kiev denied providing any additional guarantees.

"We play a key role in diplomacy because of our peaceful politics. Resolving the grain crisis is a diplomatic success," Erdogan said at a political forum in Istanbul.

The Turkish leader noted that the revival was achieved "thanks to... balanced relationships" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea. The deal will expire on November 19.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Istanbul Kiev Tayyip Erdogan July November All From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

20 minutes ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

24 minutes ago
 Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordab ..

Check Out vivo's Y Series for Amazing and Affordable Phones

27 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set 142-run target for England

28 minutes ago
 Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state inst ..

Imran Khan inciting PTI workers against state institutions: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.