Erdogan Dubs Revival of Grain Deal 'Diplomatic Success'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saturday the resumption of the grain deal a diplomatic success, noting Ankara's balanced approach to all parties to the initiative

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saturday the resumption of the grain deal a diplomatic success, noting Ankara's balanced approach to all parties to the initiative.

On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN. Kiev denied providing any additional guarantees.

"We play a key role in diplomacy because of our peaceful politics. Resolving the grain crisis is a diplomatic success," Erdogan said at a political forum in Istanbul.

The Turkish leader noted that the revival was achieved "thanks to.

.. balanced relationships" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea. The deal will expire on November 19.

After returning to the grain deal, the Kremlin said that Russia was still undecided about extending it, and is yet to assess its effectiveness. Moscow has repeatedly said the agreement is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, while sanctions continue to hinder Russia's food exports even though the deal was supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.