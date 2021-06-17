ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he reaffirmed to US President Joe Biden that Turkey's stand on purchasing Russia's S-400 missile system system remains unchanged, when they met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels on Monday.

"I told him: do not expect from us other steps on S-400 or F-35 fighters.

We implemented all of our obligations under the F-35 program. We asked you to supply the Patriot air defense system, but you refused, you even took away those we had at our bases. What else could we do? We solved the problem on our own," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

Turkey and the United States will discuss defense industry cooperation with participation of foreign ministers, defense ministers and defense industry chiefs, Erdogan continued.