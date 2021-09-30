(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he discussed the need to find a "final and sustainable" solution to the problems of Syria's Idlib with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their recent negotiations in Sochi.

"Putin and I had a sincere and fruitful conversation. We said time has come for a final and sustainable solution in Syria, mainly in Idlib. We will draft a road map. Our foreign and defense ministries will work on it,"� Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.