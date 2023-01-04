UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Expected To Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy On Wednesday - Spokesman

Published January 04, 2023

Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy on Wednesday - Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

"President Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelenskyy tomorrow," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV.

Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that the conversation between Erdogan and Putin was scheduled for Wednesday.

More Stories From World

