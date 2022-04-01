UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Expects Date Of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting To Be Known After His Call With Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he expects that the date of the proposed meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Russia will be determined after his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he expects that the date of the proposed meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Russia will be determined after his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"We declared our readiness to organize such a meeting in Istanbul, especially in the context of steps on Crimea and Donbas. (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy holds a positive opinion. Putin also spoke positively earlier. Based on the results of today's conversation, the date of the meeting will be determined by the parties themselves," Erdogan told Anadolu Agency.

