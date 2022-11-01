Erdogan Expects Germany to Exercise Neutrality on Turkish-Greek Relations

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a telephone conversation on Tuesday that he expected Berlin to "revert to its neutral stance on" the Turkish-Greek relations

Last week, the German leader told Greek newspaper Ta Nea that Turkey's territorial claims and its military threats against Greece were "unacceptable." All open-ended questions in Greece-Turkey relationship must be resolved through dialogue and in line with international law, Scholz reportedly said, adding that Germany was ready to contribute to the peace process.

"Voicing his expectation from Germany to revert to its neutral stance on the Turkish-Greek relations, President Erdogan noted that the dialogue between Turkiye and the European Union, the talks on updating the Customs Union, and the accession negotiations should be revitalized," Erdogan's office said on Twitter.

The Turkish leader also said that he attached particular importance to a close dialogue with Scholz, as it could contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries in all areas.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times.

The disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime boundaries. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of deploying weapons on the Aegean Islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

A new round of tensions flared up in August, when Turkey accused Greece of using S-300 air defense systems to lock Turkish air force F-16 fighters on radar as they were performing a reconnaissance flight west of the Greek island of Rhodes. The Greek Defense Ministry denied the accusation, saying it never went beyond international law.

Tensions further escalated on September 3, when Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continued. In October, Ankara tested a domestically produced short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea. The Turkish president called the test launch a signal, though without specifying to whom it was addressed.