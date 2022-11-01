UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Expects Germany To Exercise Neutrality On Turkish-Greek Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Erdogan Expects Germany to Exercise Neutrality on Turkish-Greek Relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a telephone conversation on Tuesday that he expected Berlin to "revert to its neutral stance on" the Turkish-Greek relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a telephone conversation on Tuesday that he expected Berlin to "revert to its neutral stance on" the Turkish-Greek relations.

Last week, the German leader told Greek newspaper Ta Nea that Turkey's territorial claims and its military threats against Greece were "unacceptable." All open-ended questions in Greece-Turkey relationship must be resolved through dialogue and in line with international law, Scholz reportedly said, adding that Germany was ready to contribute to the peace process.

"Voicing his expectation from Germany to revert to its neutral stance on the Turkish-Greek relations, President Erdogan noted that the dialogue between Turkiye and the European Union, the talks on updating the Customs Union, and the accession negotiations should be revitalized," Erdogan's office said on Twitter.

The Turkish leader also said that he attached particular importance to a close dialogue with Scholz, as it could contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries in all areas.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times.

The disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime boundaries. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of deploying weapons on the Aegean Islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

A new round of tensions flared up in August, when Turkey accused Greece of using S-300 air defense systems to lock Turkish air force F-16 fighters on radar as they were performing a reconnaissance flight west of the Greek island of Rhodes. The Greek Defense Ministry denied the accusation, saying it never went beyond international law.

Tensions further escalated on September 3, when Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continued. In October, Ankara tested a domestically produced short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea. The Turkish president called the test launch a signal, though without specifying to whom it was addressed.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter German European Union Germany Berlin Lausanne Ankara Price Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan August September October All From

Recent Stories

Price of Bananas in France to Rise 20% in 2023 Ami ..

Price of Bananas in France to Rise 20% in 2023 Amid Energy Crisis - Reports

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on plea chal ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on plea challenging appointment as ministe ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Confirms to Erdogan Russia Ready to Supply G ..

Putin Confirms to Erdogan Russia Ready to Supply Grain, Fertilizers to Africa fo ..

1 minute ago
 White House Still Working on Modalities of Potenti ..

White House Still Working on Modalities of Potential Biden-Xi Meeting - Kirby

1 minute ago
 Black Sea Incident Requires Investigation, Kiev Ne ..

Black Sea Incident Requires Investigation, Kiev Needs to Guarantee Compliance - ..

17 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto attends SCO heads of govt meeting

Bilawal Bhutto attends SCO heads of govt meeting

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.