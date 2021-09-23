Erdogan Expects 'Important Decisions' From Talks With Putin in Sochi on September 29

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was counting on "important decisions" during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on September 29, they will be held in a one-on-one format

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was counting on "important decisions" during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on September 29, they will be held in a one-on-one format.

"We attach great importance to the talks with Mr. Putin in Sochi on September 29.

There will be no delegations, we will meet one-on-one. We will discuss not only Idlib, but also the situation in Syria as a whole where we have come and how to move forward. We will also take important decisions regarding our bilateral relations," Erdogan told Turkish journalists during his visit to the United States, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.