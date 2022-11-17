Erdogan Expects Meetings Between Heads of Russia, US Intel Services in Turkey to Continue

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed the hope on Thursday that meetings between the heads of the Russian and US intelligence services in Turkey will continue.

On Monday, CNN reported, citing a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson, that CIA director William Burns had met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Naryshkin, in Ankara for talks on detained US citizens and nuclear risks.

"Of course, we want to keep the situation under control, make sure that they meet often. God forbid, this (possible use of nuclear weapons) will lead to a new world war. Let's not provide such an opportunity," Erdogan told reporters.