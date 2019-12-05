UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Expects NATO Support In Fight Against Kurds After Backing Baltics Defense Plan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:48 PM

Erdogan Expects NATO Support in Fight Against Kurds After Backing Baltics Defense Plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he expected NATO allies to lend him their support after he backed the alliance's defense plan for Poland and the Baltic states

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he expected NATO allies to lend him their support after he backed the alliance's defense plan for Poland and the Baltic states.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Turkey had supported the new plan after threatening to oppose it if the bloc refused to designate Syrian Kurdish militia as terrorists.

"After meeting the [NATO] friends we said 'yes,' but we expect the alliance to reciprocate our move by supporting our fight against terrorists. Unfortunately, NATO countries have only paid lip service to us," Erdogan told reporters.

The revamped NATO plan to protect Poland and the Baltics has been promoted by Polish President Andrzej Duda, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at this week's NATO summit in London in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Turkey German London Alliance United Kingdom Poland Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Afghan woman killed in fire at Greek migrant camp

3 minutes ago

Trump Urges House to Impeach Quickly, Wants Senate ..

3 minutes ago

Workshop on Pakistan's truck art thrilled people

3 minutes ago

Iran Army Chief Declares Country's Defense Industr ..

3 minutes ago

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

13 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 celebrates International volunteers Da ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.