Erdogan Expects Russia To Change Approach To Syria

Fri 24th September 2021

Erdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria

Turkey expects Russia to change its approach to Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, scheduled for the next week

"I have different expectations from the meeting with Putin.

The Syrian regime actually creates a threat on our borders. I expect Russia as a friendly country to show solidarity and pursue a different approach to Syria," Erdogan told reporters.

