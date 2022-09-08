UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Expects To Discuss Grain Deal With Putin On SCO Sidelines In Samarkand

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Erdogan Expects to Discuss Grain Deal With Putin on SCO Sidelines in Samarkand

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he expects to discuss the implementation of the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand next week.

"There are delays in connection with the supply of Russian grain to world markets. To overcome this, we will discuss this topic extensively with Putin in Samarkand. We expect the deliveries of Russian grain to the markets to begin as soon as possible, so that they are delivered to countries in need," Erdogan told reporters during his visit to Croatia.

Related Topics

World Russia Visit Shanghai Vladimir Putin Croatia Tayyip Erdogan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

6 minutes ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

28 minutes ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

1 hour ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.