Erdogan Expects to Discuss Grain Deal With Putin on SCO Sidelines in Samarkand

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he expects to discuss the implementation of the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand next week.

"There are delays in connection with the supply of Russian grain to world markets. To overcome this, we will discuss this topic extensively with Putin in Samarkand. We expect the deliveries of Russian grain to the markets to begin as soon as possible, so that they are delivered to countries in need," Erdogan told reporters during his visit to Croatia.