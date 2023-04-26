Erdogan Expects to Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Relations With Putin on April 27 - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 27, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kalin said that Erdogan expects to hold a telephone conversation with Putin ahead of the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Thursday.

"President Erdogan will discuss... (the situation) in Ukraine and bilateral relations with Putin by phone tomorrow," Kalin was quoted as saying by Turkish newspaper Star.