UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Expects To Hold Bilateral Talks With Putin During Iran Visit - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Erdogan Expects to Hold Bilateral Talks With Putin During Iran Visit - Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his planned visit to Iran on July 18-19, the Turkish president's office said on Sunday.

"The president plans to hold talks with his Russian counterpart," the president's office statement said.

 The president's office noted that the 7th High Level Cooperation Council between Turkey and Iran chaired by  Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi is also planned during his visit on July 19.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin will travel to Tehran on July 19 to participate in a trilateral summit with presidents of Iran and Turkey.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Turkey Visit Tehran Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan July Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

11 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

19 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

19 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.