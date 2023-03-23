UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Expects To Hold Phone Conversation With Putin In Next Two Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Erdogan Expects to Hold Phone Conversation With Putin in Next Two Days

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely take place in the next two or three days.

"In the next two or three days I plan to have another conversation with Putin," Erdogan told the NTV broadcaster.

According to Erdogan, he actively discussed with Putin the implementation of the so-called deal and the possibility of processing Russian grain in Turkish mills and sending it to poorest African countries.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

More Stories From World

