Erdogan Expects to Hold Phone Talks With Putin on Sunday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he expects to hold a phone conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin on December 11.

"I will have phone conversations with Putin on Sunday," Erdogan told the TRT World broadcaster, adding that he will also hold phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.