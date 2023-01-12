Erdogan Expects to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy Later This Week - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the creation of a humanitarian corridor later this week, Turkish human rights commissioner Seref Malkoc said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is in favor of opening a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine to help women and children, as well as those wounded and affected by the Ukraine crisis.

Malkoc said that talks are expected to take place later in the day or on Friday, according to CNN Turk.