Erdogan Expects To Hold Talks With Putin Before Grain Deal Deadline - AKP Party

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold talks With Russian President Vladimir Putin before the July 17 deadline of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkey's ruling AKP party said on Thursday, adding that Ankara believes there will be no crisis on this issue.

"Putin understands the sensitivity of the president (Erdogan) on this issue. There is also a sensitivity on our part on the issue of delivering the products (grain) to the countries in need.  ... The president (Erdogan) will hold talks with Putin before that date (July 17). We expect that there will be no crisis in this issue," AKP spokesman Omer Celik told the Haberturk broadcaster.

