Erdogan Expects To Hold Talks With Putin In Next 2-3 Days

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next two to three days.

"If I can contact him (Putin) during these two to three days, I will have the opportunity to talk with him about what he thinks, what steps they (Russia) will take, especially what steps they can take to turn this process (on the Ukrainian settlement), that is, dialogue into peace," Erdogan told reporters on the plane upon his return from Uzbekistan.

Erdogan added that he considered it appropriate for Putin to participate in the G20 summit in Indonesia, but the Russian leader's decision not to take part in the gathering is his own decision that would be wrong to discuss.

"As for his decision not to participate in the summit, Mr. Putin obviously consulted with his team and eventually made such a decision. It would be disrespectful to him and his team to assess this issue," Erdogan noted.

