Erdogan Expects to Meet With Putin in August

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in August to discuss, among other things, the situation with the transfer of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine.

On July 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkey.

"I am convinced that in August we will hold a face-to-face meeting with Mr. Putin, and will discuss these topics again," Erdogan said at a press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, answering a relevant question.

Turkey granted Ukraine's request for the transfer of Azov militants after negotiations, Erdogan added.