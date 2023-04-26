UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Expects To Talk With Putin Ahead Fuel Of Loading Ceremony At Akkuyu NPP - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Erdogan Expects to Talk With Putin Ahead Fuel of Loading Ceremony at Akkuyu NPP - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu NPP is scheduled to take place on April 27. Earlier in the month, Erdogan said that Putin will attend the ceremony via video link.

"Before the ceremony at the Akkuyu NPP, Mr. President will hold a telephone conversation with Putin," Kalin said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Nuclear Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan April

Recent Stories

'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

45 minutes ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

5 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

14 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.