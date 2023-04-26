Erdogan Expects to Talk With Putin Ahead Fuel of Loading Ceremony at Akkuyu NPP - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu NPP is scheduled to take place on April 27. Earlier in the month, Erdogan said that Putin will attend the ceremony via video link.

"Before the ceremony at the Akkuyu NPP, Mr. President will hold a telephone conversation with Putin," Kalin said.