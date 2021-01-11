UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Expects Turkey's Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign To Begin This Week

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Turkey may begin the mass vaccination against the coronavirus with a Chinese vaccine either on Thursday or Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Turkey is following the production of vaccines around the world. We have already secured 3 million doses of a Chinese vaccine. I hope that we will begin the vaccination campaign on Thursday or Friday," Erdogan told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

The Turkish leader also promised a soon, but gradual lift of coronavirus-related restrictions.

"The strict restrictions that our country undertook have brought results ” the number of cases and pressure on hospitals are decreasing.

We will certainly begin to gradually lift the restrictions, but it is still necessary to continue to implement individual measures ” wear masks, wash hands and respect social distancing," Erdogan said.

The Turkish vaccination campaign is expected to include four stages. The first stage is supposed to enroll up to 9 million people, including medical workers and people considered high risk.

Turkey began importing Chinese vaccine SinoVac in late December, expecting to receive 50 million doses by the end of February. The Turkish government has also contracted 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

