Erdogan Expresses Condolences to Putin Over Terrorist Attack at Izhevsk School - Kremlin

At the beginning of a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences over the tragic consequences of a terrorist attack at a school in Izhevsk, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) At the beginning of a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences over the tragic consequences of a terrorist attack at a school in Izhevsk, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The president of Turkey expressed his condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in the school of the city of Izhevsk. After that, a meaningful conversation was held on various aspects of the development of bilateral cooperation and the situation around Ukraine," the statement says.