Erdogan Expresses Hope For Positive Outcome Of F-16 Deal After Meeting With Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed hope for a positive outcome of the deal to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the United States after he held a meeting with US President Joe Biden

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed hope for a positive outcome of the deal to purchase F-16 fighter jets from the United States after he held a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"Mr.

President (Joe Biden) told us that the position of the US Congress was mandatory in this process. He assured that he would do everything in his power. I have more hope for this question now than ever," Erdogan said at a press conference after the end of the second day of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

