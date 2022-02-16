UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Expresses Hope For Trilateral Summit With Russian, Ukrainian Leaders In Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Erdogan Expresses Hope for Trilateral Summit With Russian, Ukrainian Leaders in Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A trilateral summit of the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine may be held in Ankara or Istanbul if Moscow's response is positive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin approaches this issue in the same positive way, I hope we can meet in Istanbul or Ankara. In the meantime, I want to find out from him how he views this during a telephone conversation with him. Accordingly, we will try. Because real war in the region is a bad sign," Erdogan told reporters upon arrival in the UAE.

Erdogan added that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, welcomes the idea of the trilateral summit.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey UAE Vladimir Putin Same Ankara Istanbul Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan May From

Recent Stories

Australian pacer Michael Neser out from Pakistan s ..

Australian pacer Michael Neser out from Pakistan squad due to injury

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspirat ..

Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspiration: Venice and the Arts of Is ..

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between UAE and Cuba

46 minutes ago
 UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recove ..

UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

46 minutes ago
 Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

58 minutes ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>