Erdogan Expresses Hope for Trilateral Summit With Russian, Ukrainian Leaders in Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A trilateral summit of the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine may be held in Ankara or Istanbul if Moscow's response is positive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin approaches this issue in the same positive way, I hope we can meet in Istanbul or Ankara. In the meantime, I want to find out from him how he views this during a telephone conversation with him. Accordingly, we will try. Because real war in the region is a bad sign," Erdogan told reporters upon arrival in the UAE.

Erdogan added that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, welcomes the idea of the trilateral summit.