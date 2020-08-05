Erdogan Expresses Readiness to Help Lebanon Treat Those Injured After Beirut Explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, expressed his readiness to provide humanitarian assistance, including in the healthcare sector, in connection with the explosion in Beirut, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"Our president had a telephone conversation with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and wished Allah's mercy to those who died in the explosion that took place in Beirut today and the healing of the wounded," the administration said in a statement.

"According to him, Turkey is with the Lebanese people.

The president noted that Turkey was ready for comprehensive humanitarian support, especially in the sphere of healthcare," it said.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening. The city governor said half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured. According to the Health Ministry, more than 4,000 people were injured, over 78 died. The head of the country's general security service, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, said that in line with preliminary data, explosives that had been stored in the port for a long time detonated.