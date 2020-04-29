Erdogan Expresses Solidarity to Trump in Fight Against COVID-19

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a letter of solidarity to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish presidential office said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a letter of solidarity to his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish presidential office said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Erdogan's letter was transferred by a Turkish military transport aircraft with medical cargo for the United States.

"I hope that the modest assistance sent by Turkey to the United States will contribute to the fight against the pandemic and help in the treatment of citizens. I am convinced that together we will defeat the pandemic. You can be sure that Turkey will continue to demonstrate deep solidarity as a reliable and strong partner of the United States," the letter read, as quoted by the president's press service.

Erdogan expressed hope that the US Congress will take into account the solidarity of Turkey after the end of the pandemic, which will make it possible to better understand the importance of Washington's strategic ties with Ankara and interact more closely in the fight against joint challenges.

Turkey has so far recorded over 114,000 COVID-19 cases, about 3,000 fatalities and over 38,0000 recoveries.

Earlier in the day, Turkish National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk announced that distance education in the country would be prolonged until May 31 as part of measures against the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Turkey sent its military aircraft to deliver medical supplies to the United States as part of Turkey's COVID-19 relief efforts. The US remains the worst-hit country, with the infection tally there exceeding one million. It has also recorded the highest number of fatalities from the disease over 58,000.