Erdogan Extended to Putin Condolences Over Kazan School Shooting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the deadly school shooting in Russia's Kazan and asked him to convey words of sympathy to the families of the victims, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with the president of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president extended deep condolences over the tragic events in the school in Kazan and asked to convey the words of sympathy to the families of the victims and wishes of prompt recovery to those injured," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to Tatarstan's authorities, seven children and two teachers were killed and 23 more people were injured in the tragic incident.