UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Extended To Putin Condolences Over Kazan School Shooting - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:55 PM

Erdogan Extended to Putin Condolences Over Kazan School Shooting - Kremlin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the deadly school shooting in Russia's Kazan and asked him to convey words of sympathy to the families of the victims, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the deadly school shooting in Russia's Kazan and asked him to convey words of sympathy to the families of the victims, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with the president of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president extended deep condolences over the tragic events in the school in Kazan and asked to convey the words of sympathy to the families of the victims and wishes of prompt recovery to those injured," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to Tatarstan's authorities, seven children and two teachers were killed and 23 more people were injured in the tragic incident.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Kazan Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Israel's Air Strikes on Gaza Strip ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey-Saudi Arabia Cooperation to Bring Regional ..

5 minutes ago

53 business centres sealed over Corona SOPs violat ..

39 minutes ago

India's Covid death toll passes 250,000: official ..

39 minutes ago

UN envoy to Yemen set to leave post: diplomatic so ..

39 minutes ago

Iran's Ahmadinejad submits name for presidential p ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.