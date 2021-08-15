Erdogan Extends Condolences Over Crash of Russian Be-200 Firefighting Aircraft in Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday offered his condolences over the deadly crash of the Russian Be-200 firefighting plane while on a mission in Turkey.

On Friday, the Turkish forestry department reported that a Russian-leased Be-200 firefighter aircraft crashed while on a fire extinguishing mission in the vicinity of the city of Kahramanmaras.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the accident took place when the plane was ready to land after successfully completing its mission. There were five Russian and three Turkish crew members on board. None of them survived.

"I express my condolences to the relatives of the Russian and Turkish crew members who died in yesterday's crash in Kahramanmarash," Erdogan said.