Erdogan Files Criminal Complaint Against Dutch Lawmaker Over His Caricature - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the Dutch far-right Party for Freedom's chairman, Geert Wilders, with the general prosecutor's office over the latter's recent tweet about the Turkish leader, the Anadolu news agency reported.

On Saturday, Wilders, known for his anti-Islam stance, posted on Twitter a caricature of the Turkish president wearing a bomb on his head and called him a terrorist. In response, the Turkish president called the lawmaker a "fascist" at Sunday's meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party.

According to the news agency, citing one of Erdogan's lawyers, the caricature posted by Wilders has nothing to do with freedom of speech.

The president demanded that a criminal case against the Dutch politician be launched under the article on infringement upon the honor and dignity of the Turkish leader.

The move came amid a standoff between Erdogan and some Western politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron, that began earlier in October after an 18-year-old French Muslim of Chechen origin beheaded a history teacher over showing Charlie Hebdo's controversial depiction of the Islamic prophet at a class teaching freedom of speech.