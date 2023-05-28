UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Gains 54% Of Vote In Runoff Election After 55% Votes Counted - Election Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 09:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Preliminary results unveiled by the Turkish election commission on Sunday put President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff election with 54.47% support after nearly 55% of ballots processed.

"We counted 54.6% of the votes. (As many as) 45.53% voted for Kilicdaroglu and 54.47% for Erdogan," Ahmet Yener, the head of the election commission, told a press conference.

