Erdogan Gets Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was vaccinated against the coronavirus in Ankara on Thursday, local broadcaster reported.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has recently got vaccinated with Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine.

The country's health ministry said earlier in the day that more than 250,000 medical personnel in Turkey had vaccinated with China's vaccine on the first day when injections became available.

According to the health minister, Turkey expects to receive 50 million doses of CoronaVac by February and to buy 4.5 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the end of March.