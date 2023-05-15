ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has nearly 49.50% of the votes in the presidential election with more than 91% of the ballots processed, the head of Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener said.

Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, has 49.49% of the votes with 91.9% of the ballots processed, Ahmet Yener told journalists in the early hours of Monday.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, has 44.

79%.

These are the first official results announced by Turkey's electoral authorities.

According to the tally from state-run TRT Haber broadcaster, with over 99% of the ballots processed, Erdogan has 49.42%, while his main challenger Kilicdaroglu has 44.88%.

Presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Turkey on Sunday. If none of the candidates in the presidential race secures over 50% of the votes, the election will head into a runoff, scheduled for May 28.