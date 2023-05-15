Erdogan Has 49.24% After All Ballots in Turkey Processed, Kilicdaroglu Has 45% - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.24% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 45%, with 100% of ballots cast in Turkey processed, the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster reported on Monday.

More than 26 million people have voted for Erdogan, over 23.8 million ” for Kilicdaroglu, and more than 2.7 million ” for Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.

The Supreme Election Council also invalidated more than 1 million out of 53.9 million ballots. The turnout has exceeded 88.8%.

Ballots cast abroad are still being processed.