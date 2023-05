Erdogan Has 49.24% After All Ballots in Turkey Processed, Kilicdaroglu Has 45% - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.24% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 45%, with 100% of ballots cast in Turkey processed, the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster reported on Monday.

More than 26 million people have voted for Erdogan, over 23.8 million for Kilicdaroglu, and more than 2.7 million for Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.

The Supreme Election Council also invalidated more than 1 million out of 53.9 million ballots. The turnout has exceeded 88.8%.

Ballots cast abroad are still being processed.