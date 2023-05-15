ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has over 49% of the votes in the presidential election with more than 95% of the ballots processed, according to a state tv tally.

Erdogan, who was nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, has 49.76%, the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster said late on Sunday night.

Erdogan's main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, has 44.49%.

Earlier on Sunday, with about 92% of the ballots counted, Erdogan had 49.94%, while Kilicdaroglu had 44.3%.

Presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Turkey on Sunday. Since the candidates in the presidential race appear unlikely to secure over 50% of the votes, the election will head into a runoff, scheduled for May 28.