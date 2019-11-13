UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Heads To White House To Meet With Trump

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:21 PM

Erdogan Heads to White House to Meet With Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just left his hotel in Washington and is heading to the White House for a highly anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just left his hotel in Washington and is heading to the White House for a highly anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday.

The meeting between the two presidents was scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Trump and Erdogan are expected to discuss the agreements on northern Syria, the supply to Turkey of Russian S-400 air defense systems as well as the F-35 fighter jet program.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Washington White House Hotel Trump Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets with Sharjah triennial task ..

21 minutes ago

Microsoft announces ‘AI Centre of Excellence for ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate17th legislative ..

36 minutes ago

Kaira's plea to meet Zardari in jail adjourned

5 seconds ago

Prime Minister says increased tax collection cruci ..

6 seconds ago

Govt committed to address problems of public: ZiaU ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.