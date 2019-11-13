Erdogan Heads To White House To Meet With Trump
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just left his hotel in Washington and is heading to the White House for a highly anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday
The meeting between the two presidents was scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. GMT).
Trump and Erdogan are expected to discuss the agreements on northern Syria, the supply to Turkey of Russian S-400 air defense systems as well as the F-35 fighter jet program.