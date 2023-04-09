Erdogan, Herzog Discuss Escalation in Gaza Strip, Lebanon - Turkish Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone talks with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog to discuss Israeli forces' attacks on the holy sites and call for de-escalation in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, Erdogan's office said on Saturday.

"President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Isaac Herzog of Israel.

The call addressed the Israeli security forces raid against al-Aqsa Mosque, their attack on the Qibla Masjid and their harsh attitude towards people at sacred places," the presidential office tweeted.

Erdogan said that the tensions, which "had spread to Gaza and Lebanon as well, should not be allowed to escalate during this sensitive period when Ramadan coincided with Pesach (Passover)," according to the office.