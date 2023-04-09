Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Herzog Discuss Escalation In Gaza Strip, Lebanon - Turkish Presidential Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Erdogan, Herzog Discuss Escalation in Gaza Strip, Lebanon - Turkish Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone talks with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog to discuss Israeli forces' attacks on the holy sites and call for de-escalation in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, Erdogan's office said on Saturday.

"President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Isaac Herzog of Israel.

The call addressed the Israeli security forces raid against al-Aqsa Mosque, their attack on the Qibla Masjid and their harsh attitude towards people at sacred places," the presidential office tweeted.

Erdogan said that the tensions, which "had spread to Gaza and Lebanon as well, should not be allowed to escalate during this sensitive period when Ramadan coincided with Pesach (Passover)," according to the office.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Gaza Lebanon Tayyip Erdogan Mosque Ramadan

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan wel ..

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well- ..

UAQ Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3 ..

British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3rd fastest time at Indianapoli ..

2 hours ago
 Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 V ..

Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on A ..

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 hours ago
 Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown whea ..

Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown wheat

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.