Erdogan highlight Kashmir at UN, urging settlement on basis of UNSC resolutions

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Erdogan Tuesday raised the Kashmir issue on the first day of the UN General Assembly 's high-level debate attended by leaders from around the world , and called for its resolution on the basis of UN resolutions and justice.

"The stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue," he said in a strong speech to a packed hall.

"Despite the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council, Kashmir is still besieged and 8 million people are still stuck in Kashmir," the Turkish president, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, told the 193-member Assembly.

"They (Kashmiri people) cannot get out," he said, adding that Kashmir has been an unresolved issue for 72 years.

"In order for the Kashmiri people to look forward to a safe future with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve this problem through dialogue on the basis of justice, and equality instead of conflict, Erdogan added.

The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir turned grave when India annexed the disputed territory and placed it under a repressive lockdown, now in its 51st day. Thousands of Kashmiris have been arrested and their phone and internet links cutoff.