UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Hints At Holding Turkish General Election On May 14 Instead Of June 18

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 05:01 PM

Erdogan Hints at Holding Turkish General Election on May 14 Instead of June 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted on Wednesday that the country's next presidential and parliamentary elections may take place on May 14, a month earlier than planned.

Earlier in January, Erdogan said that the general election, scheduled for June 18, could be rescheduled to an earlier date "in light of seasonal circumstances."

"On May 14, 1950, the late Adnan Menderes won a resounding election victory with the slogan 'Enough! Word from the people!' On the same day, 73 years later, our people will say 'Enough!' to these henchmen who staged a coup, now acting under the name 'table of six parties,'" he said during a sitting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The opposition Democratic Party defeated the Republican People's Party (CHP) in the 1950 elections, the first democratic elections in Turkey's history. Now, the CHP is an opposition party within a six-party alliance.

Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has entered an alliance with the ruling AKP, supporting Erdogan as a single candidate. Six opposition parties, in turn, have agreed to nominate a common candidate as well, but have not announced a name yet. They also promised that if their candidate wins the elections, the parliament's role will increase.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Parliament Same Alliance Tayyip Erdogan January May June From Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

17 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

35 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

46 minutes ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

47 minutes ago
 BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering ..

BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering emissions

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.