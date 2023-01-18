Erdogan Hints at Holding Turkish General Election on May 14 Instead of June 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted on Wednesday that the country's next presidential and parliamentary elections may take place on May 14, a month earlier than planned.

Earlier in January, Erdogan said that the general election, scheduled for June 18, could be rescheduled to an earlier date "in light of seasonal circumstances."

"On May 14, 1950, the late Adnan Menderes won a resounding election victory with the slogan 'Enough! Word from the people!' On the same day, 73 years later, our people will say 'Enough!' to these henchmen who staged a coup, now acting under the name 'table of six parties,'" he said during a sitting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The opposition Democratic Party defeated the Republican People's Party (CHP) in the 1950 elections, the first democratic elections in Turkey's history. Now, the CHP is an opposition party within a six-party alliance.

Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has entered an alliance with the ruling AKP, supporting Erdogan as a single candidate. Six opposition parties, in turn, have agreed to nominate a common candidate as well, but have not announced a name yet. They also promised that if their candidate wins the elections, the parliament's role will increase.