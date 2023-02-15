UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Leader Of Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a closed-door meeting with the leader of Iraq's Kurdistan region Nechirvan Barzani in Ankara, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Erdogan and Barzani had talks at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency in the Turkish capital amid deadly earthquakes, the news agency said. The meeting was held behind closed doors, thus no details on its agenda were reported by the media.

In January, both leaders stated their readiness to develop trade and economic, as well as energy cooperation.

Erdogan held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani, discussing the presence of the Ankara-banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq and a series of regional issues. According to Erdogan's office, Turkey supported the territorial integrity of Iraq and wanted to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The armed conflict with the PKK in Turkey began in 1984 and resumed in 2015. The party has bases in northern Iraq, against which Turkey has been conducting ground and air military operations.

