Erdogan Holds Talks With Hamas Leader in Istanbul - Turkish Presidency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks on Saturday with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, Turkey's presidential administration said.

"President @RTErdogan met with Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul," the administration wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, during which the sides discussed US President Donald Trump's proposal for ending the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians � the so-called deal of the century.

Trump laid out his initiative on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, setting the terms for a future peace deal between Israel and Palestine.

Netanyahu has supported the deal, while Palestinian politicians have condemned the agreement, vowing to reject it unequivocally.

The peace deal proposes a two-state solution to settle the Israel-Palestine conflict, but also recognizes Israeli settlements established in the West Bank. According to the deal, the Palestinian state would not receive the whole of East Jerusalem. Instead, Palestine would receive a handful of neighborhoods that would be outside of a security barrier constructed by Israel, which will, in fact, serve as a border between the Israeli and Palestinian territories.