Erdogan Holds Talks With Head Of Libya's Government Of National Accord

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:30 AM

Erdogan Holds Talks With Head of Libya's Government of National Accord

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held talks with the head of the UN-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, the Turkish presidential administration informed in a statement.

The talks were held on Sunday in Istanbul but no details of the conversation were disclosed. The previous meeting between Erdogan and Sarraj took place in Istanbul on September 6.

On Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the settlement of the Libyan crisis with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar.

They stressed the importance to settle as soon as possible the crisis in Libya on the basis of the corresponding UN Security Council resolutions and the decision adopted by the Berlin international conference in January, 2020.

On January 19, an international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and noninvolvement of third parties in the Libyan conflict.

More Stories From World

