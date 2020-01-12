(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is holding talks with the head Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, in Istanbul, Erdogan's office said Sunday.

"Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan is in a meeting with the head of the Government of National Accord of Libya [Fayez] Sarraj in the presidential Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul," the presidency said in a statement.

Sarraj arrived in Turkey earlier in the day, according to media reports. On Saturday, the GNA leader held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

On Wednesday, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a comprehensive ceasefire starting midnight January 12. They also urged all conflict parties to begin negotiations. Both the GNA and eastern Libya's Libyan National Army (LNA) have stated their intention to observe the ceasefire, but reserved their right to respond to any aggression.

The GNA has accused the LNA of breaching the ceasefire minutes after it came into force, but Turkey later stated that the truce was generally being observed.