Erdogan Holds Telephone Talks With Putin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's A Haber broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presidents will talk before the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

A source in the Turkish leader's office told Sputnik that Erdogan intends to offer mediation on the conflict in Ukraine during his talks with Putin.