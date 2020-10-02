Erdogan Hopes Azerbaijan Will Continue Offensive, Seek Karabakh Liberation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope on Friday that the Azerbaijani army would continue its offensive in Karabakh and all the allegedly occupied territories would be freed

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope on Friday that the Azerbaijani army would continue its offensive in Karabakh and all the allegedly occupied territories would be freed.

"Azerbaijan has already liberated a vast territory. I hope it will keep fighting until all its lands in Karabakh are freed," Erdogan said in an address, broadcast on Twitter.