UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Hopes Azerbaijan Will Continue Offensive, Seek Karabakh Liberation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:49 PM

Erdogan Hopes Azerbaijan Will Continue Offensive, Seek Karabakh Liberation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope on Friday that the Azerbaijani army would continue its offensive in Karabakh and all the allegedly occupied territories would be freed

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope on Friday that the Azerbaijani army would continue its offensive in Karabakh and all the allegedly occupied territories would be freed.

"Azerbaijan has already liberated a vast territory. I hope it will keep fighting until all its lands in Karabakh are freed," Erdogan said in an address, broadcast on Twitter.

Related Topics

Army Twitter Azerbaijan Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

51 minutes ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

54 minutes ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

54 minutes ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

54 minutes ago

Nadal sets up Roland Garros last-16 clash with 213 ..

54 minutes ago

After tall claims Nawaz should have returned to co ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.