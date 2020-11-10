MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, praised Russia's mediation efforts on Karabakh, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The phone conversation took place on the initiative of the Turkish side, it noted.

"Vladimir Putin informed his Turkish colleague on the substance of the agreements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, recorded in a trilateral statement of November 9 this year. Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the mediation efforts of Russia, which create a good basis for reaching a long-term and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the statement says.

The Kremlin specified that the importance of reaching an agreement on a complete ceasefire, which made it possible to stop the bloodshed, was noted. The parties agreed on further close interaction in the context of the implementation of measures envisaged by the leaders' statement.

In addition, Erdogan and Putin discussed issues of cooperation in Syria, including coordination in helping to advance the political process and in solving humanitarian problems.

"The leaders agreed to continue the regular dialogue in various formats," the Kremlin added.