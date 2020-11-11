UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, In Conversation With Putin, Praises Russia's Efforts On Karabakh - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Erdogan, in Conversation With Putin, Praises Russia's Efforts on Karabakh - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, praised Russia's mediation efforts on Karabakh, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The phone conversation took place on the initiative of the Turkish side, it noted.

"Vladimir Putin informed his Turkish colleague on the substance of the agreements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, recorded in a trilateral statement of November 9 this year. Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the mediation efforts of Russia, which create a good basis for reaching a long-term and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the statement says.

The Kremlin specified that the importance of reaching an agreement on a complete ceasefire, which made it possible to stop the bloodshed, was noted. The parties agreed on further close interaction in the context of the implementation of measures envisaged by the leaders' statement.

In addition, Erdogan and Putin discussed issues of cooperation in Syria, including coordination in helping to advance the political process and in solving humanitarian problems.

"The leaders agreed to continue the regular dialogue in various formats," the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan November Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Under ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed names Fahed Alkayyoomi Under-sec ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches Smart Inspection project vi ..

51 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Speaks to Biden, Discusses Futur ..

14 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Baku Wanted, Achieved Equal Role for R ..

14 minutes ago

Spaniard Rahm confident of joining Seve in Masters ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.