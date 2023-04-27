Erdogan in Good Health, Will Resume His Election Campaign Soon - Turkish Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in good health and will resume his election campaign soon, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Erdogan postponed a number of election campaign events on the advice of doctors.

Erdogan's interview on local tv channels was abruptly cut on Tuesday evening, as the Turkish leader felt unwell during the live program. After a long break, which sparked turmoil on social media, he said live that he had caught the stomach flu while intensively campaigning.

"His health condition is good. He will resume his election campaign as soon as possible," Koca told TRT Haber, commenting on Erdogan's health condition.