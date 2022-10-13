UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Intending To Discuss Situation In Syria With Putin In Astana - State Media

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 06:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to discuss the situation in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday, Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

Putin and Erdogan will hold a separate meeting on the margins of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to discuss the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the Ukraine conflict.

According to the report, the two leaders will discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, Turkey's peace efforts, the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, and the latest developments in Syria.

